The first farmers market of the year in downtown Defiance took place 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday on Third Street between Clinton Street and Wayne Ave. Approximately a dozen vendors were on hand, selling everything from honey and meat to produce and flowers. Here, shoppers look over some of the offerings.
