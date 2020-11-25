At a time when many are counting things for which to be thankful, at least one area family doesn’t have to think long about that.
The Hank and Zee Breininger family is counting its blessings following Zee’s return from Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers’ Montpelier rehabilitation facility on Friday. She had been a patient there for approximately two months after suffering a stroke on Aug. 29 at the couple’s home on Cemetery Road in north central Defiance County.
“I feel very blessed and I feel very loved by my close family and my big family — I have both,” said Zee, 81. “I’m thankful to the good Lord for being this good to me. I just wasn’t thinking that I could go out of this world so quickly. I was close ... .”
Zee was 80 at the time of the stroke and turned 81 while at the Montpelier rehabilitation center. Family members helped her celebrate with a special phone connection that allowed them to maintain social distancing requirements with her.
“They sang ‘Happy Birthday,’ and they talked to me on a special phone connection,” she recalled. “It was a wonderful thing.”
Before Zee returned home last week, family members prepared the way.
Her grandson and his wife — Scott and Heather Koerner — helped construct a wheelchair ramp into the home, while her son and his wife — Mark and Kelly Breininger — helped paint doors that were installed for the new arrangement.
As these improvements suggest, Zee’s life will be different following her return home.
While she can speak well and get around with a walker, the stroke caused some paralysis on her right side and has reduced her mobility. But following successful physical therapy sessions, she is encouraged, saying “I will conquer these difficulties.”
The family is thankful for the help she received from Defiance County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Hardy — who was the first on the scene on Aug. 29 — and Hicksville EMS, which transported her initially to Hicksville’s Community Memorial Hospital. From there she was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne where she spent a couple weeks before arriving at the Montpelier facility for rehab services.
Zee’s family sent thank-you letters to Hicksville EMS and Hardy.
For first responders, their efforts were all in a day’s work.
“It’s routine for us to respond like that,” explained Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, noting that deputies are called to all rescue scenes and trained in basic life-saving techniques. He added that his office and Hardy are appreciative of the family’s thank-you letter.
Hardy is in his first year as a deputy, having served previously as a communications officer in the Defiance County 911 Communications Center.
“He definitely has compassion for the citizens, and did his job,” said Engel of Hardy.
The story has a couple of interesting twists.
Zee’s son-in-law, Jeff Lehman of Montpelier — married to her daughter, Melanie — is the chief deputy with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and had been a police academy instructor at Northwest State Community College while Hardy attended one of his classes.
Now 55, Lehman’s career also began by helping save a life, and it turned out to be a person (Lisa Fitzenrider) who later helped Zee in her recovery time at the Montpelier rehab facility.
More than 35 years ago Lehman was living with his parents on Defiance’s Westgate Drive when a neighbor summoned him for help. Fitzenrider was then only a small child and was choking on a sucker she had swallowed, recalled Lehman.
He said he performed a life-saving technique on the girl who was turning blue from oxygen deprivation.
”She (Fitzenrider) knows the story,” said Lehman, who at the time was an auxiliary with three local fire departments (Defiance, Jewell and Highland Township). “She’s never forgotten me. I’ve known her since the day she was born.”
In her mother-in-law’s case, Lehman said Zee’s recovery was “truly the hand of God. ... God puts us where he needs us. God exists and he is alive.”
On the day of the incident, Lehman said things were not looking favorable for her.
“I was in southern Ohio, and when my wife called me they didn’t expect her to make it past 24 hours and out of the hospital alive,” he said.
But describing her as a “fighter,” Lehman said his mother-in-law worked hard on recovery. And he believes she touched the hearts of the staff that cared for her.
”I think they were truly heartbroken when she left because she is such a sweet lady,” said Lehman. “I think she really touched their hearts.”
On the front page: Zee Breininger (seated) is surrounded by family members as she returns to her home on Defiance County’s Cemetery Road in Farmer Township on Friday. Breininger had suffered a stroke on Aug. 29 and underwent weeks of rehabilitation. Pictured, from left, are her son-in-law, Jeff Lehman; husband, Hank; daughter, Melanie; and Defiance County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Hardy, who responded to the 911 rescue call on Aug. 29.
