FARMER — A one-vehicle crash near here Thursday morning claimed the life of the driver.
Tyler McIntosh, 20, Montpelier, died at the scene of the crash on Ohio 2, two miles north of Farmer at Farmer-Mark Road, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post which handled the investigation. The accident occurred at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
McIntosh was driving a Ford F-250 pickup southbound on Ohio 2 when he went off the right side of the roadway on a curve just north of Farmer-Mark Road and overcorrected, according to the Highway Patrol. Evidence at the scene indicated that the pickup came back across the opposite lane of travel on Ohio 2 and went into a small ditch along the northbound lane.
According to Lt. Rustun Schack, commander of the Highway Patrol's Defiance post, the pickup then struck a residential driveway culvert (at 02471 Ohio 2), and went airborne. The vehicle overturned, with the cab striking a large Buckeye tree not far from the culvert.
The vehicle was demolished with auto parts and debris from the pickup scattered about the residence's front yard. The battery of the truck was located in a field some distance south of the impact point.
Farmer Township Fire Department and Sherwood Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene along with the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.
McIntosh, who was wearing a safety belt and traveling alone, was declared dead at the scene by the Defiance County Coroner's Office.
