• Defiance County

Farm Fair:

Tinora Young Farmers will host its annual Farm Fair on Jan. 17-19 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at  Northtowne Mall, 1500 N. Clinton St., Defiance. Assisting with the Farm Fair will be the Defiance Soil & Water Conservation District. The event is open to the public. The Black Swamp Beekeepers Association and others will have the booths at the fair.

