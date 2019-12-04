Farmers need to plan on attending one of the upcoming Farm Bill decision meetings being held across the area in the coming two months.
The new Farm Bill will continue with the same 2014 Farm Bill program selections — Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) — but farmers are strongly encouraged to attend a public meeting to learn more about this decision. The ARC-PLC decision must be made by March 16. Additional topics covered at the meetings will include how to update your PLC yield and deciding if ARC-Individual is a consideration for your farm. These educational programs are being led by Ohio State University Extension and the United States Department of Agriculture — Farm Service Agency. Please consider attending one of the following meetings at the corresponding time and location. No RSVP is necessary.
For more information, contact Eric Richer at richer.5@osu.edu, 419-337-9210; or Wendy Kessler at wendy.kessler@usda.gov, 419-335-6061.
Meetings will be:
• Friday at 8 a.m. at the Robert Fulton Ag Center, 08770 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
• Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Anthony Wayne High School Ag Room (driveway 2, door 24), 5967 Finzel Road, Whitehouse.
• Dec. 31 at 8:30 a.m. at Wauseon High School Ag Room (door 17), 840 Parkview St., Wauseon.
• Jan. 2 at 8:30 a.m. at Archbold High School Ag Room (door J), 600 Lafayette St., Archbold.
• Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Robert Fulton Ag Center, 08770 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
• Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at Pettisville High School Ag Room (door 12), 232 Summit St., Pettisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.