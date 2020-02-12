• Putnam County
Fancy movie night:
A "fancy" movie night will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at the Ottawa Public Library. Individuals may come dressed in their finest and bring a special tea cup if they would like to enjoy hot tea and pastries. The movie will begin at 6 p.m. It is a historical 1927 period drama from the creator and writer of the television series of the same name. The movie is free.
