Fan purchase

The Defiance Area Foundation recently awarded $2,860 to the Fort Defiance Humane Society to purchase oscillating commercial fans. Discussing the improvements are Rod Martin, Defiance Area Foundation grants committee member and trustee; and Lisa Weaner, executive director, Fort Defiance Humane Society.
