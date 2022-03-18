famous Americans photo
Defiance City Schools Superintendent Bob Morton and Mayor Mike McCann recently visited two Defiance Elementary School classes to meet and visit with their "Famous Americans." The students sang "American Tears" and recited the Gettysburg Address and the preamble to the Constitution. The students created posters with pictures and timelines as well as reports on their "Famous Americans." Pictured, from left, are: Vivienne Herbert as Ulysses S. Grant, Conner West as George Washington, Mali Lillemon as Sacagawea, Superintendent Bob Morton, Annabelle Houck as Amelia Earhart and Raymi Carr as Betsy Ross.

