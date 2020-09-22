• Defiance County
Business closing:
Family Video has begun its liquidation sale and will be closing its doors in Defiance on Oct. 25. COVID-19 has hit many businesses hard and this location did not recover.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Defiance and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, LTD.
Family Video has served the local community for over 23 years.
