Family literacy
Photo courtesy of Antwerp Schools

On March 13, Antwerp Elementary School hosted family literacy night. The theme for the event was Camp Read-a-Lot, and students enjoyed various related activities, including a s’more station, literacy-related games and crafts, and a scavenger hunt. The gymnasium was set up so students could crawl into tents, sit in a canoe, or sit beside a tree in the darkness and “read under the stars.” All students in attendance received a free book and flashlight, and many students won additional prizes. Here, fourth-grader Landon Bryant looks on as fifth-grader Jonny Coker plays word Jenga.

