A family financial dispute involving two large donations to an an area church and school has moved to the Defiance County court system.
The suit was filed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court by siblings Clint Zeedyk, Rexanne Marshman and Dennis Zeedyk — whose addresses are not listed — against their brother, Russell Zeedyk of rural Ney.
It seeks a judgment concerning $290,000 that had belonged to their grandmother, Gladys Donson, and was donated to St. John Lutheran Church in Sherwood and Central Local Schools just before she died in December 2019. Donson was a member of the church and a former Central Local Schools teacher, according to her obituary.
The suit states that the four persons mentioned above are the “primary beneficiaries of the Estate of Gladys Donson.”
At issue is the fate of $250,000 donated to St. John and $40,000 turned over to Central Local Schools just before Donson’s death. According to the suit, Russell Zeedyk wrote checks for these amounts.
The suit claimed that, at least in the case of the $40,000, Zeedyk was “purporting to act” as Donson’s power of attorney. And it claims that he did not have this authority or permission.
Filed by attorney Zachary Murry of the Maumee firm Barkan & Robon, Ltd., the suit asks — among other things — that “a constructive trust be imposed upon all monies paid by Russell Zeedyk on behalf of Gladys Donson” to Central Local and St. John Lutheran Church.
Too, the plaintiffs ask that Russell Zeedyk “be assessed punitive damages in an amount sufficient to punish him and to deter such conduct in the future ... .”
