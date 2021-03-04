• Putnam County

Family fun:

Request and pick up a mini canvas painting craft kit of your choice at your Putnam County District library by March 9. There will be a 6:30 p.m. Zoom program. For a kit and Zoom log-in information, contact Valerie vlaukhuf@seolibraries.org. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Putnam County District Library.

