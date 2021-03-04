• Putnam County
Family fun:
Request and pick up a mini canvas painting craft kit of your choice at your Putnam County District library by March 9. There will be a 6:30 p.m. Zoom program. For a kit and Zoom log-in information, contact Valerie vlaukhuf@seolibraries.org. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Putnam County District Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.