PAULDING — Friday evening got a taste of the greatest show on earth with the Page Family Circus came to the Paulding County Fairgrounds here.
PAULDING — Friday evening got a taste of the greatest show on earth with the Page Family Circus came to the Paulding County Fairgrounds here.
The show featured several acts that are ubiquitous with the circus, including trained dancing camels and miniature horses, a balancing act, clowns, trick riding and the highlight of the show — aerialist performers.
Using the rafters of the fair barn, the show took place with performers using a suspended hoop and other ropes to perform acrobatic tricks in the air.
There were several such performances during the show that demonstrated the physical strength and skill such tricks must require with the performers climbing to the rafters without a net under their own upper body strength.
The performers suspended themselves multiple times from a single arm or leg, with one performer holding onto the hoop with only her feet, and hanging head first toward the floor.
At the end of the show a trick was performed with dirt bikes in a round metal cage. The rider used the power of the bike and physics to drove on the walls and ceiling of the round cage while reaching out to hi-five the assistant who stood in the center.
This trick also kicked it up a notch for the grand finale by adding a second rider and removing the assistant.
A clown show was also featured through the acts with classic clowning gags such as the “angry boss” and the “hapless clown.”
The seating for the first show on Friday was full and several parts featured audience participation, including one man being taken into the ring and blindfolded for a knife throwing exhibition. This was a bit of clowning as the knife thrower only pretended to throw the knives in order to trick the audience member in the ring into thinking they’d actually participated in a death-defying trick.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.