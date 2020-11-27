Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance has announced that the fifth annual community memorial service to honor loved ones who have passed has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cancelling the annual non-denominational service, led by Kristen Hug and Carol Kurivial of Luminous Ministries, was a decision that Dan Schaffer, owner of Schaffer Funeral Home owner, had hoped not to make.
"It was a very difficult decision on whether or not to have the memorial service, based on the pandemic, because I believe that this year, of any, people would have really benefited from having the service," said Schaffer. "Not so much from the standpoint of the loss of someone, but from the standpoint that because it has been such a trying year, people needed to have the chance to share hope for the end of the pandemic.
"This year, because of the guidelines and restrictions placed on families when they have lost a loved one, they haven't had the chance to grieve as we deem proper, or as families have had the opportunity to do so before the pandemic," continued Schaffer. "It was a very difficult decision to cancel the service, and that decision was only made just recently due to the spike in cases. I would have felt badly had someone contracted COVID-19 because of the service."
Although the service won't be held this year for the first time in five years, Schaffer shared the funeral home will carry on the tradition of honoring loved ones who have passed.
"We will still have a memorial Christmas tree in our lobby with a listing of everyone we have served since last Christmas," said Schaffer. "Those families who have lost a loved one since last Christmas can stop in at the funeral home during business hours to see the tree with their loved one listed on the scroll, and to receive a free gift, a Christmas ornament, in honor of their loved one."
Business hours for Schaffer Funeral Home are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday from 8-11 a.m. Ornaments will be available beginning Monday through New Year's Day.
"I would like to extend a wish of a happy holiday season to all the families who have lost a loved one," Schaffer said. "We want you to know that you are still in our thoughts here at the funeral home. We tell all of our families, our services do not end at the cemetery, and we sincerely mean that."
For more information, call 419-784-2441.
