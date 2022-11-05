Voters in Ohio’s 5th U.S. Congressional District — which includes several area counties — are deciding between a familiar incumbent and a new challenger.
They are Republican Bob Latta of Bowling Green, seeking re-election for an eighth time, and Craig Swartz of Upper Sandusky, taking his first try at the district seat that represents 12 northwest Ohio counties, including Henry, Paulding and Putnam in the Defiance six-county area. (The district had included all local counties, but with redistricting, the area will be split between the 5th and 9th districts beginning in January.)
The winner on Nov. 8 will be awarded a two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington in January.
Although the U.S. 5th District boundaries have changed — moving a bit further east — one thing will remain: it’s still one in which Republicans are predominant. As the Democratic Party candidate, Swartz — who ran unsuccessfully for the Ohio Senate in 2020 — said he understands this challenge.
“I went into this race with eyes wide open to the fact that Republicans have dominated NW Ohio for decades, but that is more of the fault of Democrats abandoning rural Ohio and being lured away by Wall Street money,” he stated, noting that “prior generations used to vote Democrat around here and held most public offices. I run as a Democrat because I still believe that government can play a positive role in helping communities heal and prosper, and that sometimes we need to hear from more than one side how things can be made better to benefit us all.”
While Latta is favored to keep the 5th District seat Republican, political eyes also will be focused on the bigger picture on Nov. 8 and whether Dmeocrats can retain control of the U.S. House and Senate. Latta was asked about Republican prospects to win the House back, and why this matters.
“The American people are tired of rising costs,” he commented. “Everything is more expensive than it was just two years ago because of Democrats’ policies, and I believe this will translate to the polls. People will be voting for candidates who are working to make life easier and more affordable. We need more accountability in our government, too. The Democrats, while in the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, have largely failed to move legislation through committees. This has caused bills to be passed without any Republican input. Legislation must be produced that will benefit Americans in these very, very challenging times. If Americans vote to send enough Republicans to the House for us to retake the majority, more committee work will be accomplished and there will be more oversight of federal agencies, which is necessary and overdue.”
The candidates’ answers to several other questions posed by The Crescent-News follow:
Q: Inflation is running at 40-year highs. What is a workable counterweight to this?
Swartz: “We can counter inflation quickly, which by the way has been caused artificially by companies raising prices far faster than supported by actual demand, by implementing my All-American Tax Act which will benefit those working the hardest and needing it the most. The All-American Tax Act benefits every single American equally by eliminating the federal tax on the first $36,000 of everyone’s income, including retirees. This would be the first tax act in the history of the country to have this kind of impact on everyone and is the right tool in our toolkit to address inflation.”
Latta: “We are experiencing the highest inflation in 40 years. Bread, milk, eggs, clothing, cars and more are costing Americans more. Before President Biden, we weren’t even talking about inflation. We need to stop out-of-control federal spending. I support a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution. Taxes must remain low so the American people can spend or save their money the way they want. Finding employees, shortening the supply chain, holding down the cost of energy for businesses and for families, keeping taxes low, getting people trained for different positions, truck driver shortages, and inflation are contributing to the woes we face as a region. The greatest advantage that we do hold is a great workforce. We have to incentivize work.
Q: Green energy policies are being promoted by the Biden administration, but what role should fossil fuels have?
Latta: “Energy costs at the pump and at home are soaring. The Democrats’ anti-energy policies are killing oil and natural gas production in the United States, which is forcing Americans to pay more and make us dependent on countries that don’t like us. President Biden killed the Keystone XL that would have brought 830,000 barrels of oil into this country from Canada. We need a national energy policy that promotes North American energy independence and an “all-of-the-above energy policy.” This includes natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, clean coal, oil and all of the alternative energies.”
Swartz: “Fossil fuels will have a continuing role in our economy but in different ways. We must eventually wean ourselves off them for power generation purposes, however, fossil fuels still provide our plastic industries with much needed raw materials, and carbon and hydrogen that can be derived from natural gas will be vital for construction and fuel cell purposes well into the 21st century. We’re going to require a basket of energy resources for the foreseeable future.”
Q: The U.S. national debt is five times higher than it was in 2002. What will need to be done to bring this under control?
Swartz: “By creating the National Infrastructure Bank (NIB) with private funds for public purposes, we can create the opportunity to raise $5 trillion in funding for rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure over the next 25 years without adding to the deficit or raising taxes one cent. In this way, we could conceivably reduce the federal budget each year by having the new bank provide the necessary funding for vital projects like water treatment upgrades, mass transit, rural internet, upgrades to the electrical grid, etc. The long-term debt will only go away after reducing our annual budget deficits and turning them into surpluses.”
Latta: “In 2030, we will pay over $1 trillion just to pay interest on the national debt, which stands at $31 trillion. The interest payment will be the third highest payment for the federal government. Without one Republican vote last year, Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion bill without paying for it. We have to stop spending money that we don’t have.”
Q: What issues would you focus on that are central to voters in the 5th District?
Latta: “The challenges I hear from my constituents are runaway inflation, rising gas and home heating costs, high crime rates, illegal drugs that flowing through our open southern border and are killing our people, rising federal debt, and not finding employees. We must meet these challenges by stopping out-of-control spending, passing a budget and our appropriation bills, passing a Balanced Budget Amendment, reversing President Biden’s and congressional Democrats’ war on American energy production, enforcing our laws and supporting our police, stopping the flow of illegal drugs across our borders with enforcement, and supporting training to get people the skills they need to obtain good jobs.”
Swartz: “The main issue I am focused on for the 5th are the creation of my All-American Tax Act which would help thousands across the district right away. Get the supply chain issues rectified faster which will rejuvenate economic activity ina many of the small towns dotting the district. The role of the NIB would be of immense help in that regard and could get much needed funding down to the township level across the 5th. If we can generate greater rural growth with business opportunities opening up with new agricultural programs, better internet and affordable housing, the 5th district could really transform itself going forward. The standard of living would be greatly increased here.”
