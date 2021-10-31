Fall pics from Independence Dam Oct 31, 2021 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The path in the camping area at Independence Dam was aglow with gold colors this weekend. Tim Reynolds/C-N photos The Maumee River was almost up into the park area at Independence Dam, where the fall colors were vibrant this weekend. Tim Reynolds/C-N photos Several people took advantage of the great weather on Saturday to take a walk at Independence Dam. Here a group of people takes some photos. Tim Reynolds/C-N photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This weekend was the best one so far to observe the fall colors. Leaves at the Independence Dam have started changing quickly. Here are some highlights from Saturday. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dam Independence Weekend Leaf Highlight Pic Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Girl Named Tom moving on to live rounds on 'The Voice' People's Pharmacy: Does aspirin protect against COVID complications? Local church vandalized Florian Swanson Sr. November food commodities to be distributed Trending Recipes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.