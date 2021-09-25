• Defiance County
Fall challenge:
For pre-K to sixth grade a new challenge called, "Hallow-Read Around the World" will run from Oct. 1-Nov. 1. Read all month long and complete activities to earn badges. When you complete the challenge, visit any DPLS library to collect a reward. Registration starts Sept. 27.
