• Defiance County

Fall kick off:

St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, is hosting its fall kick off Sunday at 10 a.m. The worship service theme is based on 1 Timothy, with Bibles presented to third graders and ministry leaders blessed. A celebration meal and ministry fair will be held in the fellowship hall following worship. For more information, call 419-782-3751.

