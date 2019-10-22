WAUSEON — The Fulton County Airport Authority and Fulton County Economic Development Corporation have worked together for many new changes at the Fulton County Airport. The Fall Festival is the first of many changes around the airport.

The Fulton County Airport Fall Festival on Nov. 2 is to honor all first responders in the county and get members of the county excited about aviation.

The public is asked to dress up as their favorite first responders to trick-or-treat, play games, crafts, paint pumpkins and receive a helicopter ride from Busy Bee Helicopter. Busy Bee Helicopter will be giving rides for $20 starting at noon. Games will begin at 3 p.m., and trick-or-treat will start at 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

Fulton County Humane Society and State Bank’s food truck will be present at the event. A freewill donation will be taken for the purchase of hot dogs and snacks. All donations will go to the Fulton County Humane Society.

For more information about the event or to reserve a helicopter ride, call the Fulton County Airport at 419-335-3993.

