The Defiance Society of Artists will host its annual fall festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 522 Pearl St. Featured will be baked goods, music, fall flowers from Kircher’s Flowers, face painting, a kids’ craft table and original art for sale. Preparing for the event are Scott Baker, Viviane Bush (center) and Lyndi Bickford.
