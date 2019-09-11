Society of Artists fall festival

The Defiance Society of Artists will host its annual fall festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 522 Pearl St. Featured will be baked goods, music, fall flowers from Kircher’s Flowers, face painting, a kids’ craft table and original art for sale. Preparing for the event are Scott Baker, Viviane Bush (center) and Lyndi Bickford.

 Thomas Born/C-N Photo

