Lily Creek Farms is once again opening its gates to the public for a free fall festival this weekend.
Saturday from noon-6 p.m., the farm will be filled with fun and festivities for the general public, and the admission is free.
Each year, Lily Creek Farms, 6031 Carpenter Road in Defiance, a local therapy riding farm for young people and adults with special needs, opens to the general public for a day of carving pumpkins, face painting, silent auction, apple bobbing, games and wagon rides.
The silent auction is online and can be accessed through the farm’s facebook page, facebook.com/LilyCreekFarms.
Jamie Young, director of the farm says, “It’s always a big event. Bring your own pumpkins for the pumpkin carving, and come enjoy the day with us.”
Young also said that the big event of the day will happen in the arena with youngsters and adults who have been going through the program showing off their riding skills. “Come and support everyone who has worked so hard. Some of our students will ride through the barrels on one of the therapy horses. We will even show some riding and shooting skills,” she said with a chuckle, “Shooting with water guns, of course. And when it’s over, we will invite the kids to take a stick horse and do the same riding on stick horses.”
The event is free and open to the public, but Young did say that the wagon rides have a fee. All fees collected throughout the day support the students, volunteers and staff at Lily Creek.
There will be a gun raffle with tickets sold all day long, until the time of the drawing, and announcement of the winner will be at 6 p.m.
Food is also planned for the event with hobo stew, ham & bean soup, hot dogs, cornbread, sides, desserts and more. And because cool fall weather is planned for Saturday, hot beverages will also be available.
Too, Young said that everyone needs to park at Tinora High School and wait for the shuttle, adding the caveat: “Everyone needs to be patient. The ride from the high school to the farm is about 20 minutes. So if you get parked just as the shuttle is leaving, you will have to wait.”
If you plan to attend and still have questions, you can call 419-785-6763 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.