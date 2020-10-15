Lily Creek Farms will host its annual Fall Festival and open house on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or online on its Facebook page. The festivities will be held at 06031 Carpenter Road, rural Defiance.

Activities include a silent auction, stick horse games and a gun raffle. A drive-thru meal includes hobo stew, ham and bean soup, hot dogs, cornbread, desserts and cider. Goodie bags also will be available.

All participants are asked to follow COVID-19 pandemic mandates. For more information, call Lily Creek Farms at 419-785-6763.

