Lily Creek Farms will host its annual Fall Festival and open house on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or online on its Facebook page. The festivities will be held at 06031 Carpenter Road, rural Defiance.
Activities include a silent auction, stick horse games and a gun raffle. A drive-thru meal includes hobo stew, ham and bean soup, hot dogs, cornbread, desserts and cider. Goodie bags also will be available.
All participants are asked to follow COVID-19 pandemic mandates. For more information, call Lily Creek Farms at 419-785-6763.
