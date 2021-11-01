Fall colors show off last weekend Nov 1, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Fall colors at Oxbow Lake this weekend ranged from deep reddish-browns to bright yellows. Tim Reynolds/C-N photos Maple trees are some of the most beautiful this time of year. Here a sugar maple at Oxbow Lake this past weekend shows off some beautiful foliage. Tim Reynolds/C-N photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At Oxbow Lake this weekend, the fall colors were vibrant. The cooler weather and fewer hours of daylight have caused the trees to change. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weather Weekend Trees Oxbow Lake Daylight Hour Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Girl Named Tom moving on to live rounds on 'The Voice' People's Pharmacy: Does aspirin protect against COVID complications? Local church vandalized Florian Swanson Sr. November food commodities to be distributed Trending Recipes
