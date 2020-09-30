Fall colors have been arriving in recent days. This photo taken Tuesday morning at Independence Dam State Park shows the change of foliage along the Maumee River bank and several small islands in front of the dam. Peak color season in northern Ohio is pegged as mid-October, according to some sources.
