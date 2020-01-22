SHERWOOD — The parent meeting for kindergarten in the Central Local School District for the 2020-21 school year will be Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Fairview Elementary School.
All children who will be 5 years on or before Sept. 30 are eligible for kindergarten registration. Parents will receive a letter regarding the meeting after Feb. 4.
The child enrolled must participate in a pre-kindergarten assessment, which includes a developmental, gross motor, speech, vision and hearing screenings.
Screening dates will be March 30-31. April 2-3 will be parent placement meetings.
Parents are required to bring the child’s official birth certificate, immunization records, two proofs of residency and custody paper, if applicable.
All children entering kindergarten must have one hepatitis B shot before they can attend school.
To obtain a registration form, visit www.centrallocal.org-District-Forms-Elementary School or call the school at 419-658-2511 to have one mailed. Parents should register their child before Feb. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.