• Defiance County

DARE fundraiser:

Fairview Elementary fifth-graders held a "Popcorn Friday" fundraiser last week at the school. Fifth-grade students took popcorn orders from other grades, popped popcorn, collected money and delivered popcorn to the rest of the school.

They raised a total of $270 which was donated to the Defiance County DARE program. On hand were DARE officer Dana Phipps and Defiance Count Sheriff Doug Engel.

