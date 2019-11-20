• Defiance County
DARE fundraiser:
Fairview Elementary fifth-graders held a "Popcorn Friday" fundraiser last week at the school. Fifth-grade students took popcorn orders from other grades, popped popcorn, collected money and delivered popcorn to the rest of the school.
They raised a total of $270 which was donated to the Defiance County DARE program. On hand were DARE officer Dana Phipps and Defiance Count Sheriff Doug Engel.
