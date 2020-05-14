• Defiance County
Fairview parade:
A Fairview High School class of 2020 parade is slated for 6 p.m. May 23. The parade will start at Moat's Park in Sherwood, proceed north on U.S. 127 to Blosser Road and through the school lots.
Participants are asked to observe proper social distancing. After the seniors, the parade route will be open to parents and spectators to drive through.
Area residents are asked to line the streets and support the Fairview seniors with signs.
