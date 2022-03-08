Fairview Schools hosted its annual Night of the Arts Monday evening in the high school gymnasium. Sixth, seventh and eighth graders as well as the high school band and choir performed. There was also displays of student artwork on display for families and guests to view. Pictured here, the high school band performs one of its numbers.
