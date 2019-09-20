Fairview Middle School was recently awarded a $1,000 check from North Western Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round-Up program to help purchase a new 3D printer. Fairview has received almost $2,500 worth of technological materials through various grants to benefit its makerspace program. A makerspace is an area in a school, library or community center which provides children with creative materials ranging from robots and printers to Legos and cardboard. Fairview’s makerspace is available for use by all teachers in all subjects. North Western Electric president Darin Thorp is shown presenting a check to FMS science teacher Trisha Schlachter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.