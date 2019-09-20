Fairview Middle School receives check for printer

Fairview Middle School was recently awarded a $1,000 check from North Western Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round-Up program to help purchase a new 3D printer. Fairview has received almost $2,500 worth of technological materials through various grants to benefit its makerspace program. A makerspace is an area in a school, library or community center which provides children with creative materials ranging from robots and printers to Legos and cardboard. Fairview’s makerspace is available for use by all teachers in all subjects. North Western Electric president Darin Thorp is shown presenting a check to FMS science teacher Trisha Schlachter.

