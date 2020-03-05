Fairview Elementary School held its first principal’s math challenge dance on Feb. 28. Students who learned their math facts and beat the challenge were able to invite two special people to school for lunch, while watching the children do a special Apache math dance. More than 160 students celebrated winning the challenge. Here, Wes Hall got to share lunch with his daughter, Chelsea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.