Fairview High School homecoming court

Pictured are the members of the Fairview High School homecoming court for 2019. The king and queen will be crowned Sept. 20 at 6:15 p.m. prior to kickoff of the Apaches game with Antwerp. Seated, from left, are: junior attendant Michelle Marshall, sophomore attendant Kayleigh Garza, senior queen candidates Metea Grine, Kendall Baker and Brooke Hardy, and freshman attendant Rachel Layman. Standing, from left, are: junior attendant Riley Krill, sophomore attendant Kyle Vandemark, senior king candidates Bradyn Kolb, Dominic Mansel-Pleydell and Joshiah Adkins, and freshman attendant Christian Smetzer.

SHERWOOD — Fairview High School’s student council will present Homecoming Week 2019 this Monday-Friday. Students will participate in dress-up days and other activities throughout the week.

Friday night’s festivities will begin with the announcement of the homecoming court and crowning of the king and queen at 6:15 p.m., prior to the football game with Antwerp.

The homecoming dance, with the theme Casino Night, will be held from 7-10 p.m. Saturday in the elementary school gymnasium for Fairview High School students and their dates.

