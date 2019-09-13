SHERWOOD — Fairview High School’s student council will present Homecoming Week 2019 this Monday-Friday. Students will participate in dress-up days and other activities throughout the week.
Friday night’s festivities will begin with the announcement of the homecoming court and crowning of the king and queen at 6:15 p.m., prior to the football game with Antwerp.
The homecoming dance, with the theme Casino Night, will be held from 7-10 p.m. Saturday in the elementary school gymnasium for Fairview High School students and their dates.
