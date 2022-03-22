amazing shake photo

Fairview Elementary School held its “Amazing Shake” competition for fourth graders on Friday. Picture from left, are: Taryn Monroe, Judah Evans, Levi Mavis, Natalie Beldon, Sarak Bok, Lilly Sheets and Brooke Snyder.

 Photo courtesy of Fairview Elementary School

SHERWOOD — Fairview Elementary School hosted round two of its “Amazing Shake” competition on Friday.

Twenty judges from local businesses participated. The top 20 fourth-grade students competed in various stations including FES Cafe, Tribe Shopping Network, Circle of Doom, Apache Kitchen, Book Signing and Fairview Teambuilding.

Students’ scores were based on their firm handshake, verbal poise, adaptability, appearance, confidence and communication skills among others.

Fourth-grade students have been perfecting these skills since the beginning of the school year, according to school officials.

The top five students in the Amazing Shake will head to Spangler Candy Company in Bryan on May 6 to compete in the final round with the winner announced that afternoon in front of students and staff.

“The Amazing Shake is a competition that places an emphasis on teaching students manners, discipline, respect and professional conduct,” according to the Ron Clark Academy. “Students learn from the nuances of professional human interaction as they are taught skills such as how to give a proper handshake a proper handshake, how to ‘work a room,’ how to give a successful interview and how to remain composed under pressure.”

