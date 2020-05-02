• Defiance County
Fairview graduation:
Guidelines for graduation ceremonies in Ohio have recently changed. As a result, Fairview High School is planning a hybrid of a virtual ceremony and an in-person ceremony. On May 24, the scheduled day of graduation, superintendent Steve Arnold plans to join many other area schools and utilize a "drive-thru" graduation.
Many details for our "drive-thru" ceremony are still being worked out, and the district will continue to communicate regularly with seniors and their families.
"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we hope to provide the best ceremony we can within the health department guidelines. In closing, our heartfelt sorrow goes out to the class of 2020, as your senior year has not ended as you had hoped," said Arnold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.