• Defiance County

Pancake breakfast:

The Fairview FFA Chapter will hold its annual pancake breakfast 8-11 a.m. Saturday in the Fairview High School cafeteria.

There will be a freewill donation with all proceeds going to fund the chapter for trips to conventions and banquets, as well as awards. In place of the silent auction, this year there will be a Chinese auction and raffle to win a basket of goodies.

