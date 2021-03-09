• Defiance County
Pancake breakfast:
The Fairview FFA Chapter will be holding a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. March 13 in the Fairview High School cafeteria. Takeout will be available.
The menu will consist of pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits, and scrambled eggs. A freewill offering is requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.