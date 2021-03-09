• Defiance County

Pancake breakfast:

The Fairview FFA Chapter will be holding a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. March 13 in the Fairview High School cafeteria. Takeout will be available.

The menu will consist of pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits, and scrambled eggs. A freewill offering is requested.

