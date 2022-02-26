• Defiance County

Pancake breakfast:

The Fairview FFA will be holding its annual pancake breakfast in the Fairview High School cafeteria 8-11 a.m. on March 12. The breakfast will be a free-will donation. The menu includes: biscuits and gravy, sausage, pancakes and hashbrowns. In addition to food, there will be a silent auction, educational displays and other FFA memories throughout the year.

