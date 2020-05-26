With the requirements for social distancing, Fairview Elementary School hosted a drive-in style graduation Friday evening in the school parking lot. In the photo at right, Fairview Elementary School principal Sherrie Brown speaks to the graduates and their families before viewing the graduation video containing “then and now” photos of the students, along with well wishes from their families. The photo above shows students sitting in (and on) their family vehicles to watch the presentation.
