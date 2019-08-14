NAPOLEON — Several winners have been announced at the Henry County Fair. Fair winners in various divisions include:
4-H booths
South Florida, first place small booths; Forever Farmers & Friends, first place medium booths; County Line, honorable mention medium booths; and LC Central Station, first place large booths.
Dog show
Morgan Reimund, first place You & Your Dog Junior and second place junior showmanship; Blake Reimund, second place You & Your Dog Junior and second place agility beginner; Emmaline Weaver, first place junior showmanship and first place agility beginner; Tennley Stollings, first place obedience beginner novice A; Hannah Watchman, second place obedience beginner novice A; Alexis Bruns, first place obedience novice.
Poultry
Hanna Jeffers, first place senior showmanship; Samantha Johnson, second place senior showmanship; Wyatt Goetz, first place intermediate showmanship, first and second place standard males fancy poultry, reserve champion fancy poultry, first place intermediate outstanding livestock exhibitor; Katherine Johnson, second place intermediate showmanship, champion market poultry; Kinze Jaqua, first place junior showmanship; Grace Behnfeldt, second place junior showmanship, first place female Bantams, first and second place male Bantams, champion fancy poultry, first place pullets, second place layers, champion production hens, first place junior outstanding livestock exhibitor; Caden Hill, first place beginner showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor beginner; Emerson Gerken, second place beginner showmanship; Abigail Steward, second place female Bantams; Gavin Podach, first and second place standard female fancy, champion market goose or gander, champion and reserve champion non-market poultry; Ben Ruder, champion and reserve champion exotic; David Wolfrum, champion turkey, champion market duck, reserve champion market goose or gander, champion market waterfowl, reserve champion market poultry, first place outstanding livestock project exhibitor senior; Hayden Gerken, reserve champion turkey; Henry Eggers, second place pullets; Victoria Ellinwood, first place layers, reserve champion production hens; Kennedy Kruse, first place pair of breeding ducks, champion breeding waterfowl; Carter Kruse, second place pair of breeding ducks, first and second place breeding goose or gander, reserve champion breeding waterfowl; Kaylee Giesige, reserve champion market duck, reserve champion market waterfowl; Natalie Cavanaugh, champion broilers; Michaela Jeffers, reserve champion broilers; and Abby Bayes, second place beginner outstanding livestock exhibitor.
Goats
Audrey Sonnenberg, first place senior showmanship, first place outstanding livestock project exhibitor senior; Dylan Wendt, second place senior showmanship; Aiden Helmke, first place intermediate showmanship; Kalleigh Fry, second place intermediate showmanship, first place doe 3 years and under 5 in milk dairy, reserve champion senior doe dairy breed, first place intermediate doe kid meat, champion junior doe meat goat, first place doe two years old and under 3, reserve champion senior meat breed goat, first place intermediate outstanding livestock exhibitor; Beatrice Barrett, second place doe 2 years old and under 3; Raegan Dietrich, first place junior showmanship; Addison Smith, second place junior showmanship, first place yearling doe 13-under 16 months, first place yearling doe 15-24 months, first place junior outstanding livestock exhibitor; Abby Bayes, first place beginner showmanship, first place doe yearling dry dairy, champion junior doe dairy breed goat, first place doe yearling 2 years and under 3 in milk dairy, champion senior dairy breed goat, champion senior dairy breed goat, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor; Billy Krueger, second place beginner showmanship; Kyler Hietman, first place doe intermediate kid dairy, reserve champion junior doe dairy breed goat, second place division 2 dairy market goat; Ellie Craft, second place doe yearling 2 years and under 3 in milk dairy, first place division 2 dairy market goat; Madilynn Heitman, second place doe 3 years and under 5 in milk dairy, first place doe 3 years and older, champion senior meat breed goat; Braden Hall, second place doe 3 years and older; Madeline Embree, second place intermediate type doe kid meat, first place fiber goats, second place intermediate outstanding livestock exhibitor;
Colton Helmke, first place senior doe meat, second place beginner outstanding livestock exhibitor; Adrianna Meyer, second place senior doe meat; Caroline Fedderke, reserve champion junior doe meat goat; Bradyn Keith, first place pygmy goat doe under 2 years, champion female pygmy; Caydyn Keith, second place pygmy goat doe under 2 years; Audrey Austermiller, first place pygmy goat doe over 2 years, reserve champion female pygmy, second place pygmy goat wether over 2 years; Alex Rupright, second place pygmy goat doe over 2 years, first place pygmy goat wether over 2 years, reserve champion pygmy wether; Elizabeth Ogan, first and second place pygmy goat wether under 2 years, champion pygmy wether; Victoria Ellinwood, second place pack goats, second place division 1 market goat; Kennedy Rettig, first place division 1 dairy market goat; Raegan Rettig, second place division 1 dairy market goat; Olivia Rettig, first place division 3 dairy market goat, champion dairy market goat; Brenton Rettig, second place division 3 dairy market goat, reserve champion dairy market goat; Wyatt Goetz, first place division 1 market goat, second place division 3 market goat; Drew Helmke, first place division 2 market goat, champion market goat; Madelynn Heuerman, second place division 2 market goat, second place outstanding livestock exhibitor senior; Ethan Sattler, first place division 3 market goat; Madelynn Helmke, reserve champion market goat; and Baxter Barrett, second place junior outstanding livestock exhibitor.
Sheep
Drew Helmke, first place senior showmanship, first place break 3 of lambs, reserve champion market lamb, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor senior; Kendall Sattler, second place senior showmanship, first place break 4 of lambs, champion market lamb, second place outstanding senior livestock project exhibitor; Lauren Sattler, first place intermediate showmanship; Aiden Helmke, first place intermediate showmanship, second place ewe lambs, first place yearling ewe lamb, reserve champion ewe, first place intermediate outstanding livestock exhibitor; Nathan Sattler, first place junior showmanship, champion and reserve champion Henry County bred and fed lamb, first place break 1 of lambs; Colton Chambers, second place break 1 of lambs; Ethan Sattler, first place break 2 of lambs; Ashton Snow, second place break 2 of lambs; Tyler Rohrs, second place junior showmanship; Madelyn Sattler, first place beginner showmanship; Bailey Wiseman, second place beginner showmanship; Joshua Brueshaber, first place rams; Adrianna Meyer, second place rams, second place intermediate outstanding livestock exhibitor; Therese Taylor, first place ewe lamb, champion ewe; Lauder Bockelman, second place yearling ewe lamb; Robert Lamb, first place essay lamb; Tyler Heuerman, second place essay lamb; Tyler Rohrs, second place break 3 of lambs, first place junior outstanding livestock exhibitor; Janelle Sattler, second place junior outstanding livestock exhibitor; and Nick Helmke, second place break 4 of lambs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.