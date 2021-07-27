Defiance County’s fair is moving forward unimpeded for a full return this year.
The fair board’s president, Jerry Sanders, delivered the report during his update to Defiance County commissioners Monday morning. The information highlighted commissioners’ regular Monday session.
Asked by commissioners how preparations are coming along for the fair (scheduled Aug. 21-28 in Hicksville), Sanders said it “looks very good” with a lot of interest.
“I think we’re going to be fine,” he said.
Sanders explained that there is much interest in booth displays as well as the demolition derby which, he believes, is going to be “much bigger than average.” Whereas 60-70 cars are normally entered, Sanders said there may be well over 100 this year.
The demolition derby is scheduled for the last day of the fair (Aug. 28), but is just one of many events planned this year.
A sampling of the others includes the Parade of Bands, combine and lawnmower demolition derbies, harness racing, cheerleading competition, truck and tractor pulls, a petting zoo and two family movie nights.
As for COVID-related restrictions, Sanders said “on our part” there will be “none whatsoever.”
However, COVID vaccines will be provided at the fair for those who want to receive them. A $5 discount on entry fees will be provided for those vaccinated while persons with fair passes can use the money toward concessions, Sanders indicated.
In another matter, he noted that a red oak tree that had posed a hazard has been removed near the fairgrounds pavilion. As the trunk is 45 feet long, he told commissioners that the log will be cut up and the lumber used for a future project at the fairgrounds.
One possibility is the construction of a new agricultural hall at the county-owned fairgrounds. Renderings of such a facility were presented to commissioners Monday while the project remains in the planning stage.
Commissioner Nick Pocratsky commented that the hall — which could be rented out in the future — will “create another area for revenue for the fair board.”
Speaking of projects, Sanders updated commissioners on the status of the electrical upgrade at the fairgrounds campground. He said this will be completed in time for the fair.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Connie Bostelman, director of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency, for a quarterly update. She noted that collections total $2,980,376 so far this year with a caseload of 2,567, which is down from $3,291.615 in 2020 and a caseload of 2,614. Other figures include: administrative and/or court hearings, 216; paternities established, 131; support orders established, 111.
• received a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office.
