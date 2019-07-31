ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. released its second-quarter financial results Tuesday, logging $6.2 million in net income and 65 consecutive quarters of profitability.
That is compared to $4.1 million in net income during the same period last year. The current figure accounts for one-time acquisition-related expenses of $31,000, as well as a $1.6 million benefit from recoveries that occurred during the second quarter.
In January, F&M completed the acquisition of Limberlost Bancshares Inc., holding company for Bank of Geneva. After the acquisition, Bank of Geneva merged into F&M.
“Strong operating momentum continued in the 2019 second quarter and earnings per diluted share increased 27.3% to 56 cents,” said Lars Eller, president and CEO of F&M. “While earnings benefited from a nice recovery in the second quarter, core profitability remains strong as a result of year-over-year loan growth, improved margins and favorable asset quality.”
Eller said the acquisition is now fully integrated, and has begun contributing to F&M’s financial performance and earnings.
“I am extremely pleased with the quick combination of Limberlost and F&M and the opportunities our larger scale will create for F&M in the future,” Eller said.
Total loans as of June 30 were $1.1 billion, up 31.3% over the same period last year, which the company attributes to the Limberlost acquisition, as well as strong organic consumer lending and residential mortgage growth.
Total loans, however, have declined slightly over the past three months, primarily due to the impacts of a wet planting season, and the payoff of several classified loans that occurred in the second quarter, which were higher than usual.
“Our loan portfolio would have increased sequentially, if second-quarter payoffs and pay-downs were in line with historical trends,” Eller said. “We have a strong pipeline of new loans that will be originated during the third quarter, including several large loans to customers in southern Michigan.”
The company has $62.8 million in loans and $16.3 million in deposits in southern Michigan, despite not having a physical presence in the market.
Net income per basic and diluted share for the first half of 2019 was 85 cents — unchanged from last year’s first-half figure. Net income for the first half of 2019 is at $9.4 million, compared to $7.9 million in the first half of 2018.
In the second quarter, total assets exceeded $1.5 billion for the first time in the bank’s history.
The company reported that asset quality remains strong: despite a 38.5% year-over-year increase in total assets at June 30, nonperforming assets were up only $105,000, or 6.7%. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30 were $86,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to $143,000 at June 30, 2018.
Total agricultural loans were $307.5 million at June 30, compared to $307.8 million at March 31, and $174.5 million at June 30, 2018.
“Economic trends within our markets remain stable, supporting F&M’s growth and excellent asset quality,” Eller said. “Most of our agricultural customers utilize crop insurance, which will protect them from the wettest planting season in approximately 40 years.”
Meanwhile, tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $172 million at June 30, compared to $165.5 million at March 31 and $137.5 million at June 30, 2018.
For the 2019 second quarter, the company declared cash dividends of 15 cents per share, a 7.1% increase over the 2018 second-quarter declared dividend payment.
Tangible book value per share increased 7.9% to $15.49 per share.
Eller said the company is currently working on a three-year strategic plan for future success.
“I remain excited by our near- and long-term potential and based on our strong year-to-date financial results, expect 2019 to be another record year for F&M,” Eller said.
