ARCHBOLD — The board of directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $1.61 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, announced on Friday that it has approved the company’s quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share, which is a 6.7% increase over the first quarter dividend of 2019. The first quarter dividend is payable on April 20 to shareholders of record as of March 31.

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Its locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams and Wood counties in northwest Ohio, and in northeast Indiana, it has offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties.

