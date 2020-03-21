ARCHBOLD — The board of directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $1.61 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, announced on Friday that it has approved the company’s quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share, which is a 6.7% increase over the first quarter dividend of 2019. The first quarter dividend is payable on April 20 to shareholders of record as of March 31.
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Its locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams and Wood counties in northwest Ohio, and in northeast Indiana, it has offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.