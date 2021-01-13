A number of eyesores and/or safety concerns received brief discussion at city council's meeting Tuesday night.
That matter surfaced before council learned about city officials' plan to establish an "innovation policy" (see related story) and action on two legislative items (see below).
Last year council took action to eliminate unsightly clothing donation boxes due to their condition, exempting those with a local beneficial purpose.
Scattered throughout Defiance — sometimes along busy streets such as Second Street and Ralston Avenue — the boxes have drawn the concern of several council members due to their appearance. More than a few have overflowed with items stacked in the open around them.
And on Tuesday Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt asked the administration for an update on how city officials are coming on enforcing the new legislation.
"We're ready to go," said Mayor Mike McCann, adding that he asked municipal employees to remove Christmas decorations before proceeding, then "we'll go to work on clothing boxes."
Also Tuesday, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler sought an update on efforts to address the condition of a rental home at Hopkins Street and Vine streets. Waxler mentioned the home's unsafe condition during a December council meeting.
"Years ago they were notified about doing something," said McCann, noting that the owner lives in Napoleon. "They have been re-notified, and that process is now working through and I will keep an eye on it."
Waxler also asked the administration to look into mattresses and couches lying for the past three weeks outside a residence in the 1400 block of South Jackson Avenue.
McCann indicated that the city would look into the matter.
During its legislative agenda Tuesday, council approved an ordinance allowing a contract with American Pavements, Inc., Plain City, at a cost of $29,006.69.
Crack sealing is a method used to extend pavement life before resurfacing or rebuilding is necessary. An asphalt material is forced into pavement fissures to seal them from the elements.
According to City Administrator Jeff Leonard, the contract will focus on pavement in parks such as Diehl, Kingsbury and Riverside as well as Riverside Cemetery and a few other streets, Jefferson Avenue among them.
Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock noted the favorable price of the contract, which is well below the budgeted amount ($50,000).
"We've apparently caught them on a good year," he said.
The ordinance's emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
In other business, council:
• let lie an ordinance allowing the partial vacation of undeveloped Adams Street, between the Fales and Adams Addition, following a second reading. Per city requirements, the ordinance will receive three full readings before coming to a final vote. Law Director Sean O'Donnell told council that a shared use agreement is in place between affected property owners who utilize the property for a driveway while the city will retain an easement for public utilities. The ordinance is set to receive a third and final reading at council's Jan. 26 meeting.
• approved the appointment of Gary Butler, a Defiance realtor and former city council member, to the city's planning commission. He will replace Steve Graf who's term expired at the end of 2020.
