• Williams County
Eyes of Freedom:
The Lima Company's Eyes of Freedom will be held at Edgerton Local Schools, Nov. 18-19.
The memorial of 23 life-sized portraits depicts the fallen Marines and Navy Corpsmen of Columbus-based Lima Company 3/25, one of the most heavily engaged units of Operation Iraqi Freedom. It is a powerful traveling tribute honoring "all who answer our nation's call: then, now and tomorrow."
The memorial will be held in Edgerton High School gym from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
For more information, contact Edgerton superintendent Kermit Riehle at 419-298-2112.
