• Defiance County
Extra borrows:
During December and January, Defiance Public Library System has increased the number of e-materials cardholders can borrow using Hoopla Digital from six to eight. To get started, visit defiancelibrary.org and click the Hoopla Digital link. For more information, contact the library at 419-782-1456.
