Programs cancelled:
Due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has been made to cancel all Ohio State University Extension in-person programming through July 6. This includes all 4-H programs, activities and events.
In addition, all 4-H camps through Aug. 31 are cancelled. Virtual programming will continue. County OSU Extension 4-H professionals will share important updates and information with participants as they develop and provide new online opportunities.
