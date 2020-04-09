• Region

Programs cancelled:

Due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has been made to cancel all Ohio State University Extension in-person programming through July 6. This includes all 4-H programs, activities and events.

In addition, all 4-H camps through Aug. 31 are cancelled. Virtual programming will continue. County OSU Extension 4-H professionals will share important updates and information with participants as they develop and provide new online opportunities.

Load comments