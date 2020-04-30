ARCHBOLD — While this should have been opening week for Sauder Village, the doors to Ohio’s largest living-history village will remain closed until Ohio’s stay-at-home restrictions have been lifted. While guests may not be able to visit in person, Sauder Village continues to offer unique experiences for guests to learn and stay connected online.
“We are adding new content to our social sites and the new History Bound page of our website daily,” shared Kim Krieger, Sauder Village media relations. “Our guests have enjoyed experiencing Sauder Village in a new way with fun and educational activities including videos of our farm animals, storytime, historic recipes, scavenger hunts and more.”
Guests can visit the Sauder Village Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages as well as www.saudervillage.org/history-bound to find new videos and activities to try at home. New this week, guests will find a quilt block coloring contest to celebrate the 44th annual quilt show that has been rescheduled for later this season. New videos, photos, book readings and games have also been added to the site this week.
“In these troubling days, we are reminded that many people sacrificed and endured much throughout history,” shared Debbie David, Sauder Village president and CEO. “With innovation, creativity, perseverance, and hard work they formed the communities where we now live and can thrive. The stories of our ancestors, told here at Sauder Village, give us hope and encouragement that we, too, will experience better days.”
While the historic village and retail shops may be closed, the Barn Restaurant and Doughbox Bakery remain open with special hours for carryout only. The Sauder Heritage Inn also remains open at this time.
For more information, go to www.saudervillage.org.
