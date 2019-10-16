An expensive river bank repair at Defiance’s Baltimore Road water treatment plant is underway.
The project began last week with tree and vegetation clearing along the north bank of the Maumee River, just northwest of the plant — located between Deatrick and Atlantic streets.
The affected 500-foot section of the bank is near a river bend and the city’s water intake, and shows significant signs of erosion on a bluff some 40 feet or so above the water, indicating that it began up high and was not caused by river levels.
The repair isn’t cheap as city council approved a construction contract in September with Vernon Nagel Inc. of Napoleon for some $618,426. An additional $48,685 is being spent on an engineering contract with Mannik & Smith Group, Maumee, for a total of $667,111.
“There’s a whole lot of other places within our water division where we could spend (this money),” commented Mayor Mike McCann. “It’s a bank stabilization project that needs to happen — it’s sliding into the river. We see a lot of these bank stabilization issues around, and in some places we don’t care. Here we care, and have to care.”
The reason is that two large pipes — measuring 42 inches and 36 inches, and used to transport raw water from the river to the city’s Canal Road reservoir, and then from the reservoir to the water plant for refining — are located within the bank. While the pipes are not exposed, according to city engineer Melinda Sprow, “part of what we’re doing is to protect them from any impacts if the slope were to fail any further.
“Most of it (the bank) just dropped and slid onto the existing slope,” she said. “I don’t know that anything’s gone into the river. The final slope is going to change and get a little less steep so it’s more stable. ... We are hopeful that this will be the permanent fix. If we have to do anything, we will just monitor the bank after we get it stabilized.”
Much of the project is expected to be completed by year’s end, although work is weather dependent, according to Sprow.
“They are expecting to be done with the dirt work this year and (vegetation) restoration next year,” she said.
Additional raw river water won’t be pumped to the reservoir “until all the clearing is finished and everything is safe for (the city) to do so,” Sprow explained, as the reservoir is full.
“It will not change operations at the water treatment plant,” she concluded.
The project is high enough above the river that a significant rise in river level isn’t expected to impact the work, Sprow indicated.
Additional drainage will be added to the area to prevent future erosion, she said.
