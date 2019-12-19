Works by local artist Lindsay Scypta will be on display in the Defiance College Women’s Commission Gallery through Jan. 24. The exhibit, titled “Defining Tradition,” will feature her most recent porcelain creations and an ode to 1880s dinnerware.
Scypta is a potter and designer deeply interested in textile pattern, Victorian etiquette, architectural tracery, and the history of the dinner table.
“The table comes first, then the dishes, food, individuals, and conversation,” said Scypta. “During the 1880s, dinnerware was advertised to women just like high fashion, where the table was the mannequin that needed dressed.”
She noted that, as time progressed, the table has been altogether removed from the meal in many homes. “What once existed as a four-hour event has transitioned into a meal and a TV show rather than a meal and conversation.”
Her works push the ideas of social iteration at the table through vertically-stacked courses choreographing the progression of the meal by stacking the dishes in the center of the table to be unwrapped together as a gift.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours during the school year are from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Women’s Commission Gallery is located on the DC campus off East Sessions Street. Enter using the interior door, accessible through Dana Hall or the Art Center.
Scypta began her ceramics investigation in high school and continued into college, completing a BFA in art and design from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University in New York. She went on to earn a MFA in ceramic art from Ohio State University. Her work has been published in issues of Ceramics Monthly and Clay Times among other book and art publications.
In 2017, she was recognized by the The Art’s Commission as a Merit Award recipient for her contribution to the clay community in Toledo. Currently, she teaches ceramics and foundational art courses while also running her own ceramic shop: Sip Ware Studio. For more information on Scypta, visit her website at www.lindsayscypta.com.
