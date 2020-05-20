With the state of Ohio beginning the slow process of opening back up, the Henry County CIC spent a majority of the time talking reopening businesses during its latest board meeting held via Zoom on Tuesday.
Executive director April Welch told the board Henry County will begin the process of opening, like much of the state. She told the board during her report the CIC will meet with Economic Recovery Committee and Ohio Means Jobs, among other agencies, to work on getting the Henry County workforce back to work.
The board also agreed to work on committees. New members of the CIC are on committees, but the committee lists need to be updated.
In other business, the board agreed on the membership committee to be project based, to limit the number of times the committee needs to meet.
