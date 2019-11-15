Johanna Friedrich Tanan is a German Youth For Understanding exchange student attending Defiance High School. She is a Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship winner through her exchange organization. The program is citizen diplomacy at work since 1983, created to strengthen ties between Germany and the U.S. in recognition of the 300th anniversary of the first German immigration to the United States. CBYX, funded jointly by the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag, and sponsored by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, offers a full scholarship to participants. Johanna spent the day with Rep. Craig Reidel at the Ohio Statehouse learning about state government. She resides with her host parents, Ivan and Shannon Duerk, in Defiance. Here, the exchange student meets with Ohio 82nd District Rep. Craig Riedel.
